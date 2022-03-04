AirPods 3 fall to second-best price of $145 in today’s best deals, plus $150 off M1 iPad Pros

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with an Apple AirPods 3 discount via Woot for $145. That’s alongside up to $150 off the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros and Apple’s new iPad mini 6 starting from $459. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods 3 see discount to second-best price

Woot is now offering the new Apple AirPods 3 for $145. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention from back in January and marks the best price in months at within $5 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Amazon takes up to $150 off latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi for $999. Down from the usual $1,099 going rate, today’s offer is matching the previous discount from the very beginning of the year at $100. This is the second-best price to date and has only sold for less on one occasion back at the start of November. You can also save up to $150 on other configurations, which are also at the best prices of the year.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple’s new iPad mini 6 starts at $459 via Amazon

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $599 in several styles. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for the first time in months at $50 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen such a low price and a rare all-around discount. You can also save on the 64GB version, which is down to $459 from $499.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

