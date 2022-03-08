HomePod mini arriving in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium at the end of March

After the “Peek Performance” event, Apple added the HomePod mini to its stores in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium. It will arrive in these countries by the end of March.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise since the company added Dutch support with HomePod 15.2, and HomePod 15.4, which is currently in the Release Candidate version, offers voice recognition for the language.

Since the updated operating system will arrive in the next week for all users, it’s only natural that Apple starts to sell the HomePod mini a few weeks after. The product will cost 109 euros and will be available in Black, White, Blue, Orange, and Yellow.

The HomePod mini was first unveiled at the end of 2020. Here’s how Apple described the product at the time:

“HomePod mini has everything customers want in a smart speaker – amazing sound for listening to music, a world-class intelligent assistant that delivers a personal experience to each member of the household, and like every Apple product, it’s designed with privacy and security in mind,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “HomePod mini is the ultimate smart speaker for anyone with an Apple device. It works effortlessly with iPhone to hand off music, answer calls, or deliver personalized listening suggestions, elevates the sound from Apple TV, plays music from a Mac, and so much more. There’s a lot of Apple innovation packed into such a small speaker, all at an affordable price.”

HomePod mini was supposed to be a cheaper version of the original HomePod, which was discontinued last year. Now, the mini is the only smart speaker Apple sells – although that could change in the near future.

With Apple slowly expanding the product to more countries, it makes us wonder where the HomePod mini will be launched next. Any guesses?

Thanks for the tip, Benjamin and Patrick!

Keep up with everything Apple announces at its March 2022 event in our news hub and live blog right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: