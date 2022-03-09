Deals: Apple Studio Display sees $115 launch discount, M1 iPad Pro $150 off, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a launch discount on the new Apple Studio Display. That’s alongside up to $150 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros and a one-day Apple MagSafe Battery Pack discount at $88. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 5K Studio Display sees launch discount

Yesterday, Apple took to the stage in order to unveil a new collection of devices at its spring Peek Performance event. One of the most exciting reveals is the new Apple Studio Display, which is already seeing a notable launch discount via trusted authorized retailer Expercom. Taking up to $115 off the all-new release, you can already save on the latest desktop upgrade starting at $1,519.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio (now available for pre-order, too) and all of the other M1 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and six-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around the back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new 2022 lows at $150 off

The dust has now settled on the new iPad Air 5 following Apple’s event yesterday, and we’re now seeing a notable up to $150 off discount on a higher-end iPadOS machine for those who need more power. Courtesy of Amazon, right now you can score the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $1,250. Normally fetching $1,399, this is $149 in savings and $50 below our previous mention. Today’s offer also marks the second-best price overall and a new 2022 low. You can also save $99 or more on nearly all of the other models.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees one-day price cut at $88

Today only, Amazon is offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $88. Down from the usual $99, today’s offer amounts to $11 in savings while matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. We saw it sell for less on Black Friday, but this is the second-best price to date.

Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on the go. Magnetically attaching to your device, it can dish out 5W of power from the internal battery, while plugging in a USB-C cable unlocks the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

