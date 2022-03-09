Brazil still the most expensive country to buy an iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, or Studio Display

Yesterday, Apple unveiled in its “Peek Performance” event a new iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and Studio Display. If you’re looking for the best countries to buy one of these products – or regions to avoid – Brazil is still the worst place you could think about buying a new Apple product.

As always Nukeni‘s Jun Saito compiled all the places in the world you can buy one of the newest Apple products. And to nobody’s surprise, Brazil is the most expensive country to get an iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, or Studio Display. That said, it’s important to say that prices in Brazil are about 5% cheaper than they used to be, although, as you can see, it’s not enough.

Saito explains his methodology:

I have checked the launch price inclusive of tax of the products on the Apple website for each country. When taxes were not included in prices on the websites, I calculated the totals with tax, using the information on taxes in each country available on Avalara. The countries I added taxes to are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, so I show two prices, one for the product purchased in the location with the lowest tax rate, and one for the product purchased in the location with the highest tax rate.

That said, take a look at the cheapest and pricier places to buy all of these new Apple products:

iPhone SE 3 – 64GB

Cheapest places:

United States: $429

Canada: $471.86

Hong Kong: $ 473.09

Pricier places:

Brazil: $829.29

Turkey: $757.78

Norway: $588.35

2022 iPad Air – 64GB

Cheapest places:

United States: $599

Canada: $610.41

Hong Kong: $613.78

Pricier places:

Brazil: $1,342.78

Norway: $777,42

Denmark: $776.08

Mac Studio 10-Core CPU, 24-Core GPU

Cheapest places:

United States: $1,999

Canada: $2,036.59

Hong Kong: $2,046.22

Pricier places:

Brazil: $4,542.21

Norway: $2,723.75

Denmark: $2,636

Studio Display Standard Glass

Cheapest places:

Hong Kong: $1,573.01

United States: $1,599

Taiwan: $1,618.98

Pricier places:

Brazil: $3,554.73

Norway: $2,112.05

India: 2,078.86

What always amazes me is how Brazil can double the price of the cheapest region. If you check Nukeni‘s full list, you’ll see that this time all of the new products, in any configuration, cost way more in Brazil.

How’s your country on this list? Are you planning to buy any of the new products? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

