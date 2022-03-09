Facebook for iOS adds new tools for managing groups and more

With tens of millions of active groups on Facebook, there are new updates coming to this popular tool. The social media giant announced Wednesday that it is adding more features for group admins to better manage their groups.

Meta shared with 9to5Mac that over 1.8 billion Facebook users actively participate in groups each month. Based on that number, more than 70 million are admins and moderators. These users have a lot of responsibility, and Facebook has taken that in mind with this new update.

Some of the new capabilities in Facebook groups include:

The ability to automatically decline incoming posts identified as false information by third-party fact checkers;

Admins and moderators can now suspend users temporarily from a group. Formerly the mute function, those suspended cannot post, comment, react, or participate in any way in the group;

Member requests are automatically approved or declined, based on specific criteria the admin sets up;

QR codes which admins can share to prospective members

There are also new updates that make the Admin Home simpler to use. It now offers an overview of items needing attention and relevant analytics to increase engagement.

The purpose of this update is to create safer and healthier communities in which users can thrive. The new tools are also meant to help prevent the spread of misinformation within Facebook groups.

