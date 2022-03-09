Stacktrace Podcast 177: “The stand is included!”

John and Rambo share their first impressions of the products announced at Apple’s “Peek Performance” event — including the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, M1 Ultra, Mac Studio and the Studio Display.

Sponsored by Journey: Get 10% off the new Journey cases for iPhone with code JOURNEY10.

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: