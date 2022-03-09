Stacktrace Podcast 177: “The stand is included!”

John and Rambo share their first impressions of the products announced at Apple’s “Peek Performance” event — including the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, M1 Ultra, Mac Studio and the Studio Display.
- Apple’s “Peek Performance” event
- The Banker on Apple TV+
- “There is only one MTLDevice on M1 Ultra.”
- Mac Studio
- Studio Display
