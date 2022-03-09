Substack launches iOS app for authors and readers, Android version to follow

Today, Substack has launched its first-ever iOS app for readers and writers. The app makes content more accessible to readers and aims to further direct the relationship between readers and authors. As users increasingly consume content on mobile devices, this app sounds like the perfect way to do just that.

Substack has currently been an online subscription newsletter platform hosting a variety of topics like finance, politics, comics, and more. It has recently reached one million paid subscriptions just from its website so this is the perfect time for the company to expand.

The Substack app on iOS allows users to:

Create a curated collection of subscriptions all in one place;

Get notifications when a writer they’ve subscribed to publishes a new post;

View posts in a simple and easy-to-read view;

Discover new writers

This is not only a great place for readers, but writers as well. Substack prides itself on putting writers first. They’ll get instant delivery of podcasts, videos, newsletters, and more straight to readers’ inboxes.

The Substack app is currently only available on iPhone and iPad. Android users can join a waitlist to be notified when the app arrives on the Google Play Store.

Video from Substack’s YouTube channel

