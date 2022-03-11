Apple and Tim Cook voice opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Texas, other states

Apple is among a handful of companies that have signed an open letter criticizing new anti-LGBTQ+ directives from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Coordinated by the Human Rights Campaign, the open letter is signed by companies including Apple, Google, IBM, and Meta. It was published as a full-page ad in Friday’s edition of The Dallas Morning News.

As reported by The Texas Tribune, the companies use the letter to call on Governor Abbott to “abandon anti-LGBTQ+ efforts” in the state. This comes after he authorized investigations of families who “allow transgender kids to receive gender-affirming care.” Additionally, Texas and Abbott have a history of other pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and anti-women’s rights legislation.

In the letter, the companies wrote:

“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies,” the letter said. “This policy creates fear for employees and their families, especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so.” “We call on our public leaders — in Texas and across the country — to abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy,” the letter read. “It’s not just wrong, it has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families, and our work.”

Governor Abbott’s office did not respond to requests for comment from The Texas Tribune. The governor and confidants such as Ken Paxton have doubled down on these anti-LGBTQ+ efforts despite criticism from experts, companies, citizens, and other politicians.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also took to Twitter on Thursday to voice opposition to these laws as a “proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”

9to5Mac’s Take

There is some important context to remember in regards to Apple’s criticism of recent legislation in Texas. Apple has invested billions in Austin, Texas, both in terms of factory and production facilities as well as corporate offices. Apple CEO Tim Cook went on a tour of a Mac Pro factory in Austin, Texas in 2019 alongside then-President Trump.

Apple also continues to resist allowing employees to work remotely, which means those working on teams based in Austin have no choice but to live in a state where their values might not be appreciated.

Apple is no doubt enticed by the low-tax, low-regulation economic policies of Texas. And while that’s logical and understandable from a business perceptive, it casts a shadow over its opposition to discriminatory policies in the state.

