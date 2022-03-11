HomeKit Weekly: Regardless of your feelings on essential oils, Meross’ new oil diffuser is beneficial for dry winter months

When it comes to oil diffusers, some people think they’ll solve the world’s problems and others believe they are humidifiers that smell nice. I fall in the latter category, but we still have multiple products around our house. We’ve tried several HomeKit options in the past, and while they technically worked well the overall appearance of them left a bit to be desired. The new Meross Smart Wi-Fi essential oil diffuser brings a much better-looking option to this category of products. Let’s dive into how it works.

As I said in the introduction, oil diffusers are either the cure for every medical problem you have or add a pleasant smell to the room while adding moisture to the air. I 100% fall in the latter category, and I am a sucker for things that smell nice. For example, I love a good-smelling candle. With oil diffusers, I’ve found them to be a low-cost way to add a pleasant aroma to the room without burning a candle constantly. This Lemon option is a great way to introduce spring to your house, and I love Christmas scented ones during the holidays. Humidifiers are a great way to counteract dry air – especially if you have natural gas heat.

Why is HomeKit useful for a humidifier?

We’ve used humidifiers in our kid’s rooms during the dry months for years. It’s an easy way to help counteract a dry nose during the long winter months. We’re on electric heat today, but it was even worse when we had natural gas heat.

So why should HomeKit be an ideal solution for this product? That’s always a valid question. The first is for one less thing to turn on and off. So let’s run through the way you might configure the Meross oil diffuser with the rest of your products.

Kids room: lamps on a smart outlet, sound machine on a smart outlet, oil diffuser.

You’ve got three devices that are set a certain way when it’s time to go to sleep. The lamp is going off, the sound machine is coming on, and the oil diffuser is coming on. Using HomeKit Scene controls and a product like the Wemo Stage Controller to turn on the scene with a single press and turn it off with long press. It’s so simple even a kid could do it. There’s no remembering to turn it on and off. It’s streamlined with the rest of the HomeKit products in the room. The Meross Oil Diffuser includes a sizeable 400ml water reservoir that allows for a heavy spray of 7.5 hrs or a light spray for 10 hrs.

HomeKit setup

Meross is a HomeKit-first type vendor, meaning that unboxing and onboarding can be done in minutes. Unbox it, plug it up, scan the QR code on that bottom, and you’re up and running. Since the product involves water, it’s a good idea to make a backup copy of the HomeKit code using an app like HomePass or even just a folder of Apple Notes.

Wrap up

Overall, the Meross oil diffuser is another solid device for your HomeKit environment. It looks great, can be added to automations in the Home app, or manually turned off and on using Siri. The large water tank is useful in situations where you want it to run all night long.

Meross makes several low-cost products I use daily, including an air purifier, power strip, and smart plugs. Other HomeKit products from Meross include a garage door opener for HomeKit and a smart light switch

