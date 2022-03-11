Both PS4 and PS5 gamers can score an extended Apple TV+ trial for a limited time

Apple and Sony are giving both PlayStation 4 and 5 gamers an extended free trial of Apple TV+. This offer has previously been exclusive to PS5 players, but now PS4 players can get in on the deal too. Gamers can redeem their free trial between now and July 22, 2022.

This offer is redeemed through the Apple TV app in PS4 TV and Video. PS4 players have a three-month free trial, and PS5 players have a six-month free trial. For PS4 players, this deal is only for new subscribers and users must have a valid payment method on file in their Apple ID account.

Full terms and conditions on the offer can be found on Sony’s website. PS5 terms are different from PS4. After the free trial ends, Apple TV+ is $4.99 every month until canceled.

Apple TV+ offers an array of original shows and movies like The Morning Show, The Snoopy Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, CODA, and more. Anticipated upcoming content includes Season 3 of Ted Lasso, Friday Night Baseball, and They Call Me Magic, a series on the life and career of NBA star Magic Johnson. Apple TV+ subscribers also have access to library of TV shows and movies to buy or rent.

