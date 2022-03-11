Roundup: Here’s a closer look at the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro designs

As pre-orders for the green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro just opened, some YouTubers and journalists are sharing a closer look at these new mid-cycle iPhone colors. Head below for a closer look at this new design in the real world.

For MKBHD, the regular model features “a solid green.” The Verge, on the other hand, ranked the different green iPhones with the Galaxy S22 phone. Allison Johnson writes:

“So now, I am now confronted with three different shades of green on three different phones. The regular green on the standard iPhone is a little more saturated, more Kelly green than I was expecting. It also makes the Apple logo stand out more than I like. Alpine green is a bit softer and more muted. And sitting side by side by side, they both make the green S22 look much less green than I thought it was and more of a deep blue-green.”

Pocket-lint‘s Britta O’Boyle compares the new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro with the old midnight green iPhone 11 Pro:

“The iPhone 13 Pro models offer a lovely finish with their matte glass rears and polished stainless steel frames and the Alpine Green colour looks excellent, accentuating the design. There’s a lovely depth to the colour, and while it isn’t quite on par with the iPhone 11 Pro’s Midnight Green for us in terms of favourite, it is definitely up there.”

Source: Engadget

Engadget also got a first look at these brand new phones and compared them with some other green smartphones launched in the past year. For them, the pastel green iPhone 12 is still the one that looks better.

“I have included photos of the two new iPhone 13s alongside other green phones like the sage Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5a. The latter’s official color is called “Mostly Black,” but it definitely feels more like “Off Green.” My favorite is still the pastel green iPhone 12, which will reign in my heart as the best verdant gadget.”

YouTubers Sara Dietschy and iJustine also shared their thoughts on these new green iPhones. You can see Sara’s video here and iJustine’s six-minute video below.

