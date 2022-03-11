You can now pre-order Apple’s new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro

With the Apple Online Store back, users can now pre-order the new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro. They’re the latest color additions to Apple’s flagship phones introduced in September.

As shown by 9to5Mac yesterday, the new iPhone 13 color looks very dark green, while the iPhone 13 Pro looks similar to the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro. For the regular model, the green iPhone joins starlight, midnight, red, blue, and pink colors. The alpine green on Pro version joins graphite, silver, and gold.

Just as a reminder, the iPhone 13 features two sizes: 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED displays with the A15 Bionic chip. Its camera main sensor now absorbs up to 47% more light, which means it’s great for low-light shots. The cameras also include some new tweaks such as Smart HDR 4, Cinematic mode, and Photographic Styles.

For the first time, the regular version starts in 128GB instead of 64GB. That said, users can find the version that better fits their usage with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

For the iPhone 13 Pro, there are also two sizes with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays. In this case, Pro users get ProMotion support and a brighter screen. Not only that, but the main camera sensor can absorb almost 90% more light than the previous model.

Apple also added an exclusive macro-photography mode, and with that, users can get up to 2 cm close to an object to capture rich details. The iPhone 13 Pro starts with 128GB, goes to 256GB, 512GB, and up to 1TB of storage.

All new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro can be pre-ordered on the Apple Store here. They’ll be available in the store next Friday. The same goes for the new iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5.

