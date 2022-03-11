Telegram iOS update brings download manager, live streaming, and more

Telegram has updated its app on iOS bringing new features to more easily manage downloads, new t.me pages, a new attachment menu, and more. The cross-platform messaging service is a popular app due to its enhanced privacy and encryption features. This update offers new tools for users to make the most of their messaging experience.

Here’s what’s new:

When downloading files to the cloud, a new icon appears in the Search bar. Users will see a ‘Downloads’ tab where they can now pause and resume their downloads. A download can even be selected to bump up its priority and be shared in a chat.

The Telegram iOS update now has a redesigned attachment menu. The in-app camera seamlessly integrates into the gallery and now has a navigation bar with quick access to files, photos, location, and more. Additionally, the ‘Files’ tab now lets you search for files and view those recently sent.

Telegram has already offered live streaming with unlimited viewers through ‘Groups’ and ‘Channels’. The update now allows users to broadcast from outside streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster – streamers can easily add overlays and multi-screen layouts. It’s important to note that viewers will need to update to the latest version of the Telegram app to watch the stream.

The t.me links have a new look with backgrounds and design features taken from Telegram Web. These links allow non-Telegram users to preview profiles, posts, and public channels. Phone number links now automatically open a chat with you. Using t.me links, you can be in contact with others without having to share your phone number.

