WhatsApp for iOS to introduce revamped Contact Info page in future update

WhatsApp for iOS is rolling out a new Contact Info page for public beta testers just a few months after doing the same with Business accounts.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, this change is available to public beta testers with version 22.6.0.73. The publication notes that some tester might not see this revamped contact page just yet as WhatsApp usually slowly rolls out new features.

The redesigned interface is the same as the one implemented for Business accounts in August. That said, the new contact info page will bring larger buttons for calls as well as a new search message shortcut.

Note that, when visiting Business Info, you are also able to view status updates submitted by businesses, but this feature is not available for standard WhatsApp accounts.

WABetaInfo also says some users can get this revamped contact info page even on the stable version of the app, including WhatsApp Business users.

Talking about Business, the company is readying another nice feature called “Businesses Nearby.” This function will allow users to search for nearby businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, clothing shops, and more.

Last but not least, WhatsApp is working on a new Community feature, which was first previewed by WABetainfo at the beginning of November. The publication says this function is “a new place where group admins have more control over groups on WhatsApp, mainly to group other groups easily.”

