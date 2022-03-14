Deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pros $200 off, iPad Air 4 clearance, iPhone 12/mini from $400, more

Kicking off the week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros at Amazon lows. That’s alongside $299 off iPhone 12/mini handsets and the first wave of clearance offers on the iPad Air 4. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer matches our previous mention at $200 off while delivering a match of the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hours of battery life, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year for a better idea of what to expect.

On the more compact side of Apple’s prosumer machines, Amazon is also discounting the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB down to $1,799. Delivering the same $200 in savings, this is one of the first discounts still since last fall and matches our previous mention. Centered around the same Apple Silicon die as the larger 16-inch variant, this MacBook Pro steps down to a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display while packing many of the same features otherwise, including MagSafe charging, three Thunderbolt ports, and 17-hour battery life.

Save up to $299 on iPhone 12/mini with cert. refurb deals

Starting off the week, Woot has now launched its latest iPhone and Apple Watch sale live through the end of the day. Delivering a selection of certified refurbished handsets and wearables, our top pick is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $545 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Down from the original $799 price tag, this is $3 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and an A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around the back you’re looking at a dual-camera array capable of taking the best photos from a smartphone on the market. It includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon clears out prev-gen. iPad Air 4

Following pre-orders going live for Apple’s new iPad Air 5, Amazon isn’t wasting any time beginning to clear out previous-generation models. Right now you can score the 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 64GB for $500. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer marks the lowest price in two months at $99 off while delivering the second-best price to date at a match of the 2022 low. Other models are also available with similar savings attached.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy a 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

