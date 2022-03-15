Apple Pay now available in Argentina and Peru, ‘coming soon’ to Chile

At the beginning of the year, Apple teased Apple Pay availability in Argentina, Peru, and Chile as “coming soon.” Now, Apple’s payment system is finally available in Argentina and Peru.

As spotted by Pisapapeles, Apple has updated its Apple Pay availability page to add Argentina and Peru as the latest countries to bring the service to iPhone users. According to the blog, there are already several banks supporting Apple Pay in both countries:

Peru

Banco de Credito del Perú (BCP)

Banco BBVA Perú

Banco Internacional del Perú – Interbank

Rappi Bank Perú

Scotiabank Perú S.A.A.

Argentina

Banco de Galicia S.A.

Banco Macro S.A.

Banco Patagonia S.A.

BBVA Argentina

Brubank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Apple has been teasing Apple Pay’s launch in Chile for a while, but, as of now, nothing has changed. BCI is the only one that supports the iPhone’s Wallet app, but Apple still hasn’t launched the feature in the country just yet.

With this announcement, Peru and Argentina join Brazil and Colombia as South American countries that offer Apple Pay.

