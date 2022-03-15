OWC undercuts Apple with new Thunderbolt 4 cable starting at $24

- Mar. 15th 2022 1:58 pm PT

Alongside the new Studio Display and Mac Studio announcement last week, Apple also started selling a new pro-branded Thunderbolt 4 cable. This six-foot-long (1.8-meter) Thunderbolt 4 cable retails for $129, and unfortunately the company isn’t selling a shorter version that’s also more affordable. Luckily, that’s where the folks at OWC come in.

OWC has announced what it describes as a “the only universal and fully compatible Thunderbolt 4/USB-C cable you will ever need.” Here are the supported specifications:

Connecting with USB-C on both ends, this cable is safe, certified, and always reliable for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB Power, Video, etc. And you get 100% of both the maximum power allowed and the full data capability supported from/between any USB-C port-equipped device and host.

Other specs of the cable include:

  • Connect up to 4K, 5K, 6K, and 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display 
  • Power delivery up to 100W of power
  • Up to 40Gb/s of data performance
  • Supports Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface and other devices with a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4

These specifications are largely identical to what you get with Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 cable that retails for $129. The difference is, however, that OWC is selling its Thunderbolt 4 cable in multiple different sizes and for lower prices across the board.

OWC is selling its Thunderbolt 4/USB-C cable in three different sizes, and it’s cheaper than Apple’s option across the board. You can pick up the 0.7m cable for $24, the 1m cable for $34, and the 2m cable for $57.

It’s important to keep in mind that The Mac Studio doesn’t ship with a Thunderbolt cable in the box, but the Studio Display does (although the included Studio Display cable is just 1m.)

