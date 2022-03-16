Spotify update brings expanded controls to collaborative playlists

For those who like to create custom playlists with friends on Spotify, collaborative playlists have been a crucial feature on the platform. This week, Spotify is updating the feature to add new levels of control for playlist creators.

Users will now have a closer look at who is contributing and adding to the playlist. The update brings the ability to share playlists with large public groups or have them stay private.

The creator of the playlist is now able to invite or remove other collaborators. They can also set playlists to private so only those working on the playlist can view it. You can add or remove members at any time and can even control who follows the playlist.

Spotify’s collaborative playlists began in late 2020 as a way to share share recommendations and discoveries with other people. It became a way for users to enjoy the latest podcasts, music, and more, all while being physically apart.

This feature comes after Spotify gave users the ability to block others on the platform late last year. Not only can you block artists, but you can block regular users too.

Do you use Spotify collaborative playlists? Do you have any playlist recommendations?

