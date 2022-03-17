Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 spring discounts start at $339, M1 Pro MacBooks $250 off, more

All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs following Apple Watch Series 7 models falling to new lows ahead of spring. That’s alongside the latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros at up to $250 off and Satechi’s new 165W USB-C GaN charger at 20% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 discounts land in time for spring

Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS Blue style at $369. Down from the usual $429 going rate this just launched with last fall, you’re looking at $60 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is also $10 below our previous mentions, as well. Those same $60 in savings also apply to the 41mm styles from $339. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the brand’s latest wearable with a series of specs to back that up.

There’s all of the expected features that make it an ideal fitness companion, as well as new improvements this time around like a noticeably larger screen. You’ll also find new fast-charging mode, which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $250 off

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models by as much as $250. With at least $200 in savings on both 14- and 16-inch models, everything is either down to a new all-time low outright or a match of the best price yet. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form factor with a redesign inside and out that also carries over to an all-new 14-inch model.

The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Satechi’s new 165W USB-C GaN charger back in stock at 20% off

Earlier this year, Satechi launched its new 165W USB-C GaN Charger as its most capable power solution for your entire Apple kit. After quickly selling out and staying that way for the past few months, the charging station is now back in stock. And even better, on sale. Right now Satechi has the 165W 4-port USB-C Charger for $96. That takes 20% off the usual $120 price tag, delivers one of the first overall discounts to date, and matches the all-time low.

Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps it upright and in place on your desk or nightstand.

