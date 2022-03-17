Samsung just announced its budget 5G phones; here’s how they compare to iPhone SE 3

Samsung announced the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 budget phones today. Part of the Galaxy A budget lineup, this is Samsung’s most popular smartphone category. Both are due to come out just after Apple’s budget 5G iPhone. Based on some of the information we know, how do the A33 and A53 compare to the iPhone SE 3?

Before diving in, it’s important to note that out of these phones, the Galaxy A33 will not be sold in the United States. All phones offer 5G support. The Galaxy A33 will be available April 22, the Galaxy A53 on April 1, and the iPhone SE 3 will be available March 18.

Performance

The performance of the A15 chip in the iPhone SE 3 is going to be hard to beat. Based on past performance against Android devices, Apple’s A15 is likely to surpass Samsung’s new Exynos 1280.

However, Samsung does offer up to 8GB of RAM on its phones, while the SE 3 only has 4GB. Samsung even starts at 128GB of storage and is expandable up to 1TB. iPhone SE 3 starts at 64GB and goes up to 256GB of storage.

Specs

Galaxy A33 Galaxy A53 iPhone SE 3 Price $430 $449 $429 Storage starting at 128 GB starting at 128 GB starting at 64 GB Battery life 2 days 2 days up to 15 hours Display type 6.4″ OLED 6.5″ OLED 4.7″ LCD Refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz 60Hz Water Resistance Rating IP67 IP67 IP67 Life cycle 4-5 years 4-5 years around 7 years

Apple takes the win in terms of life cycle. Its iPhone SE 3 will be receive at least seven years of support. However, Samsung bumped up its life cycle from previous phones. Both the A33 and A53 are guaranteed up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades. There are also five years of expected security upgrades. This won’t be a deal breaker to everyone as there is a slew of users who upgrade in less time.

Camera

There are major differences in the cameras of the Galaxy A53 and A33 versus the iPhone SE 3.

Number of Cameras Specs Galaxy A33 four 48MP Wide Camera

8MP Ultra-wide Camera

2MP Bokeh Camera

5MP Macro Camera Galaxy A53 four 64MP Wide Camera

12MP Ultra-wide Camera

5MP Bokeh Camera

5MP Macro iPhone SE 3 one 12MP Wide Camera

Wrap up – the best budget phone?

Both the A33 and A53 offer fantastic value in a smartphone. It’s no wonder the A series is the most popular in the Samsung Galaxy lineup.

While all offer good bang-for-your-buck, the iPhone SE 3 is still a great option for those who want to stay in the Apple ecosystem. You get the simplicity of iOS while getting a lot of power for a more affordable price tag. Overall, the iPhone is a great starter device for someone who may be new to the smartphone arena. Even with its older design, the newest iPhone still unites Apple lovers alike.

