Apple Books releases ‘tell-all’ behind company at the center of Apple TV+ drama ‘Severance’

- Mar. 18th 2022 7:28 am PT

0

Releasing today on Apple Books is a tell-all from inside the offices of Lumon Industries. As the company behind Apple TV+ drama, “Severance,” the book dives into the controversial procedure seen in the show. One month after the series premiere, the book is from the perspective of a Lumon employee who risks everything to expose the truth.

In the book “Severance: The Lexington Letter,” we follow Peg Kincaid, who undergoes the Severance surgical procedure, a way to separate personal and work lives. When she realizes not everything is as it seems at the company, she uncovers a brutal reality within Lumon. The book raises the chilling question of just how far will Lumon Industries go to protect its secrets?

The show is available to watch on Apple TV+. It’s still in its first season with episode six, “Hide and Seek,” releasing today as well.

About the show from Apple TV+ site:

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

The book is available now for free on Apple Books. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
Apple Books

Apple Books

Apple Books was originally introduced as iBooks in 2010 alongside the original iPad. It came to the iPhone and iPod touch with the release of iOS 4. It came to macOS with the release of OS X Mavericks in fall 2013.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch