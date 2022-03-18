Apple Books releases ‘tell-all’ behind company at the center of Apple TV+ drama ‘Severance’

Releasing today on Apple Books is a tell-all from inside the offices of Lumon Industries. As the company behind Apple TV+ drama, “Severance,” the book dives into the controversial procedure seen in the show. One month after the series premiere, the book is from the perspective of a Lumon employee who risks everything to expose the truth.
In the book “Severance: The Lexington Letter,” we follow Peg Kincaid, who undergoes the Severance surgical procedure, a way to separate personal and work lives. When she realizes not everything is as it seems at the company, she uncovers a brutal reality within Lumon. The book raises the chilling question of just how far will Lumon Industries go to protect its secrets?
The show is available to watch on Apple TV+. It’s still in its first season with episode six, “Hide and Seek,” releasing today as well.
About the show from Apple TV+ site:
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
The book is available now for free on Apple Books.
