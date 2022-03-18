Apple Books releases ‘tell-all’ behind company at the center of Apple TV+ drama ‘Severance’

Releasing today on Apple Books is a tell-all from inside the offices of Lumon Industries. As the company behind Apple TV+ drama, “Severance,” the book dives into the controversial procedure seen in the show. One month after the series premiere, the book is from the perspective of a Lumon employee who risks everything to expose the truth.

In the book “Severance: The Lexington Letter,” we follow Peg Kincaid, who undergoes the Severance surgical procedure, a way to separate personal and work lives. When she realizes not everything is as it seems at the company, she uncovers a brutal reality within Lumon. The book raises the chilling question of just how far will Lumon Industries go to protect its secrets?

Tomorrow, @AppleBooks will release a free tell-all from inside the Lumon office, the company behind the controversial #Severance procedure. They have been a mystery to all “outies”, but one brave whistleblower risked everything to expose the truth. Available on eligible devices. pic.twitter.com/pTt03Fo5kj — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 17, 2022

The show is available to watch on Apple TV+. It’s still in its first season with episode six, “Hide and Seek,” releasing today as well.

About the show from Apple TV+ site:

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

The book is available now for free on Apple Books.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: