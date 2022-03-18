MLB․TV app for iOS and Apple TV overhauled ahead of 2022 season

Play ball! The MLB.TV app has a major upgrade just as the new season approaches. Through the app, you can stream out-of-market Major League Baseball games live or on demand on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The update brings new content to 2022 Spring Training games, MLB Big Inning, and select Pregame and Postgame coverage.

What’s new on MLB.TV for 2022

MLB Big Inning is airing seven days a week, bringing live look-ins, breaking highlights, and big moments as they happen;

Local Pregame and Postgame coverage is now available for certain teams during the regular season. Coverage will air before and after each game;

Updates throughout the season with new playback controls like inning milestones, in-game details, and a personalized scoreboard;

MLB.TV content library is expanding with originals like Vendors, Out Of The Park Films, Baseball Zen, and more

While Major League Baseball games are coming to Apple TV+, you’ll get the full line up on MLB.TV. Apple TV+ is only offering two games every Friday on its subscription service.

Special offers are available for a limited time. The packages cost $129.99 yearly, $24.99 monthly, or a single team package is $109.99 for the entire season.

Complete details as well as Blackout restrictions are listed on the MLB website. More details are also found on the Help Center.

