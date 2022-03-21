Facebook locked out users who didn’t set up Facebook Protect

A few weeks ago, many Facebook users received odd, spam-like emails with the title, “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect.” Additionally, the email tells users to turn on the Facebook Protect feature by a certain date, or they’d be locked out. Users could turn on the feature by simply clicking a link in the email.

According to Meta, Facebook Protect is primarily for people who are likely to be targets of malicious hackers – like human rights defenders, journalists, and government officials. It uses two-factor authentication to improve the security of Facebook accounts. While mainly for a certain user-set, Facebook recommends all users set up 2FA.

Since the email looked like spam, many users ignored it. Sent from security@facebookmail.com, users had until March 17 to sign up for Facebook Protect. Unfortunately, many people are now unable to access their profiles and are having trouble getting back in.

Facebook supplied details to those users who were locked out, but it isn’t working for everyone. Users are resorting to Twitter so they can fix this issue and rely on others for support.

@fbsecurity what do I do when Facebook requires 2-factor authentication for Facebook Protect, but when I request a text, I never get a 6-digit code? @Meta @Facebook @facebookapp — Jon Colby (@JonColby) March 18, 2022

Facebook has reached out on Twitter regarding the issue. Nathaniel Gliecher, Head of Security Policy at Meta, tweeted the following the next day:

5/ We’re looking into isolated examples where people may need help enrolling in the program. Thank you for your patience and we really appreciate people taking steps to secure their accounts. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 19, 2022

Are you one of the users having issues with Facebook Protect?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: