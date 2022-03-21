Deals: iPad Air 5 launch discounts from $570, Apple Pencil 2 $25 off, AirPods Pro, more

A new week is underway, and all of today’s best deals are following suit with the ongoing launch day iPad Air 5 discount. That’s alongside a fitting Apple Pencil 2 price cut to $104 and the refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $74 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees launch day Amazon discounts

Apple’s all-new addition to its iPadOS lineup is officially on sale today following its launch last Friday. If you haven’t already locked in your order or had one show up at your door, Amazon is still offering a launch day discount. Taking $29 off the usual $599 price tag, you can bring home the iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB in Starlight for $570. You can also save $29 on 256GB models. This is marking the second-best price in any case and a rare chance to save.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives in the same 10.9-inch form-factor as we saw last time around, with some notable internal improvements to justify the refresh. Now powered by Apple Silicon for the first time, there’s an M1 chip with Neural Engine at the center of the experience. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Apple Pencil 2 falls to a new 2022 low of $104

Just after seeing launch day discounts emerge on the new iPad Air 5 that are still up for the taking, Amazon is carrying over those savings to a must-have accessory to complete the iPadOS experience. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 on sale for $104. Down from $129, today’s offer is marking the best discount of the year at $25 off, while coming within $5 of the all-time low the holidays last year. This is also only the second markdown of 2022 so far.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $175. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer is delivering the first discount in over a month at $74 off while matching the lowest price of the year. We’ve seen it drop a bit lower back on Black Friday, but this is the best price to date otherwise.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

