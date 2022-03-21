Jamf unveils new ‘Fundamentals’ plan for businesses deploying Apple devices

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today its new plan to help businesses manage and secure their devices. This new plan, Jamf Fundamentals, offers new capabilities for protecting small and midsize businesses while using Apple products.

Jamf helps companies deploy Apple devices with enterprise-required technology. Its new Fundamentals plan helps small and midsize businesses manage their Apple ecosystem, making deployment easy and secure.

The company’s security tackles malware prevention, password syncing, Self Service functionality for Mac, custom profiles for macOS packages, and more. While being a new plan, no additional training is required for Jamf Fundamentals.

Jamf Fundamentals was created with growing businesses in mind, to create efficiency in the everyday life of business operations through data security, remote management and support. By providing the tools needed to go beyond mobile device management we can help small and medium sized businesses that need more than basic mobile device management. Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy, Jamf



What’s new with Jamf Fundamentals

Management features like industry blueprints, pre-built management templates to customize groups of devices, and more;

Custom profiles so users can have unlimited configurations without giving up the simplicity of Jamf Now Blueprints;

macOS package that offers apps not currently listed in the Mac App Store;

A Mac App catalog that provides a list of organization-approved Mac App Store and third-party apps for employees;

Custom app deployment so IT can manage any iPhone or iPad app their team needs;

Jamf also offers support service through chat, email, and phone.

Jamf Fundamentals is available today. It costs $4 a month for each device with up to three being free. In addition, the company offers Jamf Business and Jamf Enterprise plans for growing businesses to manage their Apple devices.

Additional information can be found in the press release here.

