Verizon bringing its 5G UW network to iPhone users in more cities this year

Verizon is bringing its 5G Ultra Wideband network to users in more US cities this year. The telecommunications giant is in agreements with satellite providers to gain early access to the additional C-band spectrum it acquired in 2021.

Verizon has received early clearance for the second phase of C-band spectrum, which was originally scheduled for December 2023. Additionally, more customers can utilize its 5G Ultra Wideband network with performance between 60–100 MHz.

Services will expand in larger cities such as Atlanta, Denver, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. Back in January, Verizon announced its covers 100 million people with the nation’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service. Just a couple weeks ago, the company announced it will cover 175 million people by the end of 2022. The company is an entire year ahead of schedule. Kyle Malady, EVP and President of Global Network and Technology, commented:

This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster. We’ve been able to accelerate deployment because we’re driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our [current] infrastructure

The ability to access the 5G network is critical. It needs to provide reliability, security, and high performance for users. Verizon’s network is certainly ideal to accompany infrastructure to support a growing community of 5G users.

Further information is in the full press release here.

