AirTags fall to new 2022 low in today’s best deals, plus Anker Gold Box from $26 and more

Headlining all of Tuesday’s best deals, a new 2022 low has arrived on Apple AirTags when you buy four on sale. That’s alongside a new, up to 40% off, Anker Gold Box sale and Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirTags on sale for best price of the year

Today only, Amazon is offering a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $89. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer is the lowest price of the year at $10 off and beats our previous mention by $6. This also comes within $1 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the U1 chip powering them. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Anker’s 1-day Gold Box sale discounts iPhone essentials

Amazon is launching a new Anker charging sale with up to 40% off USB-C wall adapters, portable power banks, Qi stands, and much more. Everything in the sale starts at $26 and will be available through the end of the day. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $27. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 25% off while beating our previous mention by $4 and marking one of the first overall discounts in the first place.

This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a two-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 13 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too.

Apple Watch Series 6 on sale from $250

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models from $190. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. A highlight would easily be the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in all five colors for $260. Matching the all-time low from its original $429 going rate, this is only the second time the price has dropped this low. Plus, 40mm styles are on sale from $249.99.

Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: