WhatsApp to finally support latest iOS 15 features with new update

It’s been six months since Apple released iOS 15, and only now WhatsApp is bringing full support for the iPhone’s latest operating system. According to WABetaInfo, version 22.7.0.76 of WhatsApp beta finally brings support to iOS 15.

In case you’re wondering, the publication says WhatsApp indirectly supports some iOS 15 features, but that didn’t mean the app was 100% ready for the iPhone’s latest operating system.

For example, after months of testing, WhatsApp for iOS now shows profile photos in notifications and is also supporting focus mode, but only with this latest beta, the company is readying full support to iOS 15.

Another change, as you can see in the screenshot below, the toolbar is totally dark if no other UI elements are close to it, which shows WABetaInfo. The publication says the same applies to the Settings.

Source: WABetaInfo

It shouldn’t take long until WhatsApp finally supports iOS 15. WABetaInfo says more features are coming after the release of this future update.

It’s important to note that the company is also readying multi-device support 2.0, which will likely bring the long-awaited iPad app, as you can learn more about it here. In addition, WhatsApp beta for Android is already supporting messages reactions, which should arrive soon for iOS beta testers.

What do you think of these changes? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

