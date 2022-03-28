iPhone 14 enters engineering validation stage as periscope camera reportedly destined for iPhone 15

As we’re six months away from Apple unveiling the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 is now at the engineering validation test. That said, a new report shows that the 2023 iPhone line could feature the long-rumored Periscope design with 5x optical zoom.

In a note seen by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities says that based on his supply chain survey, iPhone 14 is now at the EVT stage, with no impact from the previous Shenzhen lockdown.

9to5Mac previously reported that the lockdown wasn’t likely to impact iPhone production since it’s not the main Foxconn factory producing iPhone chips.

Additionally, the analyst shared some tidbits about the upcoming iPhone 14. He says that the A16 chip, destined for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, will feature a larger die size compared to A15, despite the migration to 4nm technology.

On product proposition, we expect iPhone 14 to have a strong line-up, backed by a larger screen (entry model) and camera upgrade (48MP for Pro). On the other hand, pricing is critical, and we expect the iPhone 14’s starting price close to iPhone 13’s.

Going forward into the 2023 lineup, Jeff Pu says there’s still a high chance that Apple will launch a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with 5x optical zoom. Previously, a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple could launch this new camera design for the iPhone 14 models.

Last but not least, Pu also gives an interesting tidbit about Apple’s future OLED iPad. He says he expects Apple to adopt an OLED panel in 2024 for 11 and 12.9-inch iPads. A previous report by The Elec corroborates with Pu’s analysis, although it’s unlikely that Apple will move from miniLED to OLED on its iPad Pro. Most likely, the OLED iPad will be for the Air lineup.

