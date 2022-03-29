Apple @ Work Podcast: EdFarm drives change in student’s lives through Apple’s technologies

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, Waymond Jackson from EdFarm joins the show to talk about starting a company right before COVID-19, working with Apple, and how education drives opportunities.
Links:
- EdFarm
- Tim Cook announces Ed Farm and Apple to use AR for transformative educational tools
- Dougherty County School System announces new Apple program to drive innovation in the classroom with M1 MacBook Air and iPad
