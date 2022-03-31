Snapchat now lets you share videos directly from the YouTube app

Snapchat on Thursday announced a new feature for iOS and Android users that lets you share videos directly from the YouTube app instead of having to manually copy and paste the link. As a result, users will get a custom YouTube sticker with a video thumbnail instead of a simple URL.

The new feature was revealed by Snapchat on its official blog, where the company says it wants to make it easier for YouTube users to share their favorite clips and videos directly to Snapchat without having to leave the YouTube app.

Starting today, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favorite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera – no more pesky copying and pasting required!

As explained by the company, this is the first time that YouTube links can be shared on Snapchat with a visual experience. Along with the custom YouTube sticker, users can even shoot a video, take a photo, or use the “Creative Tools” when sharing a clip from YouTube. By tapping the sticker, the video will open directly in the YouTube app or in the user’s default web browser.

In order to share a video, open the YouTube app, select a video to watch, tap the “Share” button, and then select the Snapchat option.

Earlier this month, Snapchat also announced new augmented reality experiences and a feature that lets users share their live location with their friends. Make sure you have the latest version of the Snapchat app installed on your iPhone to get access to all these features.

