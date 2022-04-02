Apple TV+ announces five-part dinosaur docuseries ‘Prehistoric Planet’, narrated by David Attenborough

Benjamin Mayo

Apr. 2nd 2022

Apple TV+ continues its prolific rollout of premium series this year with the announcement of Prehistoric Planet. The series has been in the works for approximately three years, hailing from BBC Studios Natural History Unit and executive produced by John Favreau.

Prehistoric Planet will stream beginning May 23rd, with one episode released each night of the week. It relies on big-budget CGI to tell a story of the last days of the dinosaurs, narrated by David Attenborough. Watch the trailer after the break …

In what feels like a revival of the classic Walking With Dinosaurs series, Prehistoric Planet combines cutting-edge visual effects with natural cinematography to depict dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period, spanning biomes like water, forests and icey lands.

The stunning CGI sequences were developed by the Moving Picture Company, who worked on live-action theatrical releases of The Lion King and The Jungle Book. The show’s soundtrack was scored by Hans Zimmer.

Prehistoric Planet is the second outing for David Attenborough on Apple TV+. The legendary narrator was first seen in the 2021 Apple TV+ special The Year Earth Changed.

Here’s the trailer and teaser for Prehistoric Planet:

Prehistoric Planet will premiere with its first episode on May 23rd.

