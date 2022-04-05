Apple’s CEO Tim Cook to headline global privacy summit next week

The International Association of Privacy Professionals announces that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook will headline its global privacy summit, set to take place next week. Cook’s speech will open the summit, which will be open to all in-person attendees as well as live-streamed via YouTube.

Tim Cook’s speech will take place on April 12 at 9 a.m. EST. Apple CEO is expected to “lend his influential voice to the event’s powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy.”

“Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates,” said J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP’s President and CEO. “We look forward to his contributions to the event’s powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy.”

Apart from Tim Cook, Lina Khan, chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice; Brad Smith, president and vice-chair, Microsoft; Malcolm Gladwell, six-time New York Times bestselling author; Zahra Mosawi, former Commissioner of the Access to Information Commission of Afghanistan; and David Olusoga, award-winning documentary filmmaker, historian, author, and broadcaster will be speakers at this year’s IAPP event.

The in-person event will take place from April 11-13 in Washington, DC, and focuses on international privacy and data protection in practice, policy, and strategy.

It’s only natural that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event like this, although it’s unclear whether he’s going to address some of the past year’s controversies like CSAM, scams on the App Store, and even its battle with advertisers over privacy.

With the war in Ukraine, recently 9to5Mac reported that the “Russian Google” Yandex was sending data harvested from millions of iOS users to Russia.

You can watch Cook’s speech at the global privacy summit next week below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: