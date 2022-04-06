Apple Pay surpasses Venmo and PayPal as teens’ favorite payment app, shows Piper Sandler survey

José Adorno

- Apr. 6th 2022 6:31 am PT

0

Piper Sandler just shared its 43rd semi-annual Generation Z survey with 7,100 US teens. It shows that Apple Pay dominates teens’ favorite payment apps, while iPhone and AirPods are an important part of their daily lives.

Last April,  88% of teens used to own an iPhone and 90% expected an iPhone to be their next phone. Both of these numbers were new all-time highs. The report also showed that 70% of US teens owned AirPods.

A year later, 87% of teens own an iPhone and 87% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. AirPods ownership, on the other hand, raised to 72%.

What’s interesting in this survey is that for payments apps, Apple Pay ranked first, “partly due to 87% of teens in the survey saying they have an iPhone.” Venmo ranked No. 2, followed by Cash App and PayPal.

Our Spring survey showed an acceleration in overall teen spending, up 9% Y/Y. Of note, females continue to lead the growth in not only fashion spending (clothing +15%, Footwear +16%), but also continue to lead in the shift to digital with 95% of upper-income females shopping online vs 91% of males.

Regarding social media platforms, for the first time, TikTok is the favorite one for teens with 33% share. It surpassed Snapchat with 31% and Instagram with 22% of share.

Another interesting tidbit from this report is that 48% of teens are either unsure or not interested in the Metaverse, with 26% of them owning a VR device.

The 43rd semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey was conducted between February 16 and March 22, regional responses were 45% in the South, 22% in the West, 21% in the Midwest and 12% in the Northeast. It’s important to note that 39% of teens hold a part-time job – up from 38% last fall and 33% in spring 2021.

What do you think about these findings? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution first introduced in 2014.

About the Author

José Adorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com