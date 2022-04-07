Apple Support app updated with support for Business Essentials customers with AppleCare+

After updating the iWork suite, Apple is also bringing the Apple Support app to version 4.6. This update makes the app available for Business Essentials customers with Apple Care+ alongside performance enhancements.

Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses with employee onboarding with configuring, deploying, and managing Apple products. It launched last week to small US companies and now Apple is updating the Apple Support app to reflect this announcement.

Here are the release notes of the Apple Support app 4.6:

Support now available for customers with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

Apple is really pushing Care+ for Business Essentials customers. As 9to5Mac‘s Bradley Chamber explained, one big part of Apple Business Essentials is the option for AppleCare+ inside the subscription. The plans are as followed:

$9.99/month: single device, 50GB storage, one repair. credit, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end user support

$19.99/month: up to 3 devices per user, 200GB storage, two repair credits, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end user support

$24.99/month: up to 3 devices per user, 2TB storage, two repair credits, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end user support

Onsite repairs are available with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials plans in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area to start, with more locations to come at a later date.

It’s important to remember that the last time Apple updated the Support app, it included new features for getting price estimates for common repairs, in addition to new ways that explain your device’s problem by getting “relevant support options.”

You can download the Apple Support app here or just open the App Store on your phone to update to the 4.6 version.

