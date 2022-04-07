Apple releases feature updates to Pages, Keynote, and Numbers with productivity improvements and more

Six months after the last update on the iWork suite, Apple is releasing a new version of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Here’s everything you need to know about version 12.0.

While version 11.2 brought lots of improvements for the three productivity apps Apple offer, version 12.0 seems more discreet.

For Numbers, Apple is bringing three new features:

Copy a snapshot of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Create formulas and quickly fill cells with autofill using VoiceOver

For Pages, Apple is bringing improvements for publishing books with larger file sizes and more:

Publish directly to Apple Books with larger file sizes up to 2 GB

Insert page numbers anywhere in your document

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Quickly start writing a new document on iPhone — just touch and hold the Pages app icon on the Home Screen

Read comments and track changes using VoiceOver

Last but not least, Keynote also has two new features:

Enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Since Apple just released these updates, it might take a while for you to download them on your devices.

What’s your favorite feature Apple’s adding today for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

