Five reasons to love the new iPhone SE 3

Apple unveiled the iPhone SE 3 last month during its “Peek Performance” event. While analysts had high hopes about this low-entry iPhone, some of them are already reiterating how well this phone will sell in their newest analyses. That said, if you’re interested in the iPhone SE 3, here are five reasons to love Apple’s most affordable smartphone.

Iconic design

Apple users love the iconic design of the iPhone SE 3. Believe it or not, there are several people that prefer the old Touch ID design rather than a giant iPhone 13 Pro Max. Even with Apple launching two versions of mini iPhones in the last couple of years, some customers still think the iPhone SE 3 approach is the best.

With a 4.7-inch display, it’s easy to reach the entire screen while the familiar look makes it easier for users to master all the functions they can use with this phone. It may sound crazy, but some people just don’t care about lots of cameras, stainless steel finish, and Face ID. So this is the first reason why you’d love this new iPhone.

A15 Bionic

The new iPhone SE 3 is fast. With the same A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13, its 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine are ready for the most demanding tasks: heavy games like Pokémon UNITE, photo edition with Pixelmator, or if you just want to make sure you can switch between your e-mail, iMessage, and Safari in just a blink of an eye, this iPhone gets you.

Apple also highlights how fast it is compared to older phones: 1.8x faster CPU than the iPhone 8, 2x faster than the iPhone 7, and 3x faster than the iPhone 6. A huge improvement.

5G support

Forget the mmWave technology, but you can still take advantage of 5G with the new iPhone SE 3. It offers higher-quality video streaming and lower latency to enjoy smoother multiplayer games on the go, as well as faster download and upload speeds.

With 5G rapidly rolling out in the US and expanding globally, iPhone SE 3 users will be able to enjoy faster connection speeds wherever they go.

Photographic Styles

One of my favorite features of the iPhone 13 line is the Photographic Styles, and Apple was able to bring it to the iPhone SE 3 alongside Smart HDR 4. Both of these functions make this iPhone ready for computational photography with improved shots.

Its Deep Fusion technology optimizes texture and detail in every part of the photo, while Smart HDR 4 applies individual adjustments for color, contrast, and noise to subjects and the background. Photographic Styles bring your preferred style automatically to the image pipeline during capture, while preserving skin tones. Last but not least, I just really appreciate the great work Apple does with Portrait shots on this single-camera iPhone.

iPhone SE 3 is built to last

This iPhone will last forever – or close to it in tech years. It has the A15 Bionic chip, Apple’s most advanced processor to date, which means you’ll have many years of iOS updates to experience. Not only that, but it features Apple’s toughest glass on an iPhone – the same as the iPhone 13, meaning you can worry a bit less when dropping it on the floor.

Combine this with an IP67 certificate for water and dust resistance, fast and wireless charging capabilities, and a price point of $429, this iPhone has a lot to offer. The iconic design you know, with some of the latest features available on the higher-end iPhones.

Wrap-up

How do you feel about the iPhone SE 3? Are you planning to buy it for yourself or someone else? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, don’t forget to add in some useful accessories, such as the 20W adapter, screen protector, EarPods, or even the new AirPods 3.

