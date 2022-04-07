The case for Apple Books vs Kindle – which is best for you?

I have been using Kindle for most of my e-book needs for the last decade. The last few years, I have been reading on a Fire Tablet as it offers additional capabilities than a Paperwhite for a more affordable price tag. Since becoming an Apple user in that time, it’s hard to get over the all-in-one seamless user experience of Apple Books. Now that Apple’s Friday Night Baseball is bringing content to Apple Books, is it a good idea to switch from Kindle?

Kindle

Amazon offers an array of choices within its Kindle app. However, some of these offerings require additional subscriptions. For instance, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading provide access to a catalog of ebooks and audiobooks at no extra cost after you pay a monthly fee.

There are separate apps to download to get the full Kindle experience. To listen to audiobooks, there is Audible and to read and write reviews and create your TBR (to-be-read) shelf, there’s GoodReads.

The user experience between Apple Books and Kindle is something many people bring up. When using the Kindle app on my iPhone, it’s runs slow and is clunky. Additionally, if you read on any Apple device, you aren’t able to make purchases through any of Amazon’s apps; this is in order for Amazon to avoid paying Apple a cut of its sales. You have to use your web browser to download books from Amazon or use a non-Apple device. The ability to purchase Kindle books from my smartphone is something I miss from my last Android.

What I do prefer about Kindle that I can’t do with Apple Books is download books from my local library. However, there are other apps to use like Libby, OverDrive, and Hoopla.

Apple Books

Apple Books is a one-stop shop for your reading experience. No extra subscriptions or apps are needed – it also offers the most reliable and cleanest user experience across Apple devices. You can easily search for deals, bestsellers, and find what’s coming soon. Top Charts shows books that are selling well within the app and there’s even sections with new and trending books.

The app even lets you set reading goals for the day or even the year. It will even track how many minutes you’ve been reading during the day. For avid readers, it’s nice to quantify your time spent reading your Apple Books library.

Don’t forget, you can also listen to audiobooks right from your Apple Watch.

Which is best for you?

Ultimately, the choice is yours. While it’s nice to have both options, Apple Books offers a much smoother user experience across Apple devices. Overall, I think I’ll continue to use both Apple Books and Kindle for now.

Which do you prefer to read on, Apple Books or Kindle? Let us know in the comments.

