Frame․io joins Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects with AE now native to M1 [U]

Remote collaboration has been more popular than ever these past two years. For video creators, things are about to get easier with the latest revision to Adobe’s Creative Cloud.

Amid consumer demand, Adobe is now offering Frame.io for Creative Cloud for customers with Premiere Pro and After Effects. Frame.io is Adobe’s collaboration video editor where users can easily work together on projects from near or afar. Previously, users had to have a separate subscription to access this video collaboration platform.

Frame.io’s professional, easy-to-use workflow lets you share a link to your video or composition with your team, client or any other reviewers you want. They can comment and draw on the video and you will see their time-stamped feedback directly in your timeline. You no longer need to decipher confusing email threads or spreadsheets to collect feedback. When finished, your reviewers can approve directly using the web link or award-winning Frame.io app. This helps you get to final faster and it is a pleasure to use.

Users will have access to Camera to Cloud, which securely sends your takes right off your camera and into the cloud as soon as you stop recording. No need to transfer files, upload or download manually, or use a disk drive anymore. The footage is available right away so you can start the editing process during your shoot.

After Effects now native to M1 Macs

Additionally, After Effects now runs natively on Apple Silicon. Video creation is now 3x faster with the performance gains from native support and 4x faster than the iMac Pro. After Effects will even notify you on your iPhone and Apple Watch when your video is finished rendering.

Use Frame.io for Creative Cloud today

Frame.io for Creative Cloud is available today worldwide in the latest versions of Premiere Pro and After Effects. Once you update the apps, sign in with your Adobe ID to the ‘Review with Frame.io’ panel. Customers will also receive 100GB of dedicated Frame.io storage in addition to their current Creative Cloud storage. Without a doubt, this is a needed addition for many creators and will be a popular service.

