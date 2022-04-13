Meta wants half your metaverse revenue as it decries Apple’s 30% App Store cut

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 13th 2022 7:49 am PT

0

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is taking a cut of up to 47.5% on digital assets sold within its virtual reality platform, Horizon Worlds. Horizon Worlds is a free VR game that lets users build and explore virtual worlds. While it’s all part of Meta’s plan for creating its virtual “metaverse,” it comes at a cost to creators.  

Published last year, Horizon Worlds is available on Oculus VR headsets in the US and Canada. Creators can sell virtual items and effects within the worlds they create. One example is Wendy’s “Wendyverse,” essentially an advertisement where frosty fans can connect with each other.

A Meta spokesperson told CNBC, “that Meta will take an overall cut of up to 47.5% on each transaction. That includes a ‘hardware platform fee’ of 30% for sales made through the Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games for its virtual reality headsets. On top of that, Horizon Worlds will charge a 17.5% fee.”

This news sounds hypocritical after CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly criticized Apple for charging a 30% developers fee for in-app purchases in the App Store. 

Just a few months ago, Zuckerberg shared on Facebook

“As we build for the metaverse, we’re focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to make money from their work,” he said. “The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we’re updating our subscriptions product so now creators can earn more.”

However, Meta’s VP of Horizon, Vivek Sharma, told The Verge, “We think it’s a pretty competitive rate in the market. We believe in the other platforms being able to have their share.” 

So what is it? Apple’s 30% fee is too much for Meta but it’s okay for it to charge more within the metaverse? Let us know your thoughts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

App Store

App Store
Meta

Meta

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch