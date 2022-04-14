Bloomberg: Apple now testing third-party apps with at least nine new M2 Macs

Almost two years after Apple introduced the first Macs with its own silicon, the company is now preparing to introduce the next generation Apple Silicon chip for its machines. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is currently testing third-party apps with at least nine new Mac models running with an M2 chip.

Sources familiar with the matter have been seeing unreleased Macs in their app logs, which suggests that Apple is now running final tests on the new computers before releasing them to the market. All new Macs run based on the new M2 chip, expected to be introduced sometime this year.

According to the report, these machines include a MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini with an M2 chip; new MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; and a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip “successor to the M1 Ultra chip.” 9to5Mac had previously reported based on independent sources that Apple has been working on these Macs mentioned by Bloomberg.

Interestingly, it seems that Apple is still running tests with a new Mac mini equipped with the M1 Pro chip used in the current generation MacBook Pro. According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple had plans to introduce high-end versions of the current Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but they were probably scrapped to make way for the Mac Studio.

References to a new Mac mini model were found in the Studio Display firmware, so it’s possible that at least some of these Macs will be introduced really soon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said that Apple could announce two new Macs in June at WWDC 2022.

