Studio Display firmware hints at a new Mac mini coming soon

Apple’s Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip inside it to manage things like image processing from the built-in camera and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos – as a result, it basically runs a special version of iOS. Interestingly, the current firmware seems to have references to a new, unreleased Mac mini that may be coming soon.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith was the one who first found references to a new Mac mini model in the Studio Display firmware. As shared by him on Twitter, the firmware contains references to a “Macmini10,1,” which is a model ID not used by any Mac mini ever released.

This has led the developer to believe that the identifier refers to an upcoming Mac mini model. However, details about this model such as hardware specifications are unknown.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively revealed that Apple has been working on two new versions of the Mac mini: one with M2 and another with the M2 Pro chip. Codenamed J473, the M2 Mac mini is expected to be introduced sometime this year, while the M2 Pro Mac mini (codenamed J474) may come at a later date.

We also heard that Apple had plans to introduce high-end versions of the current Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but they were probably scrapped to make way for the Mac Studio.

The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently said that Apple could announce two new Macs in June at WWDC 2022. Now that references to a new Mac mini have been found in the Studio Display firmware, it’s safe to guess that one of the new computers to be introduced at WWDC is the M2 Mac mini.

