'For All Mankind' star Jodi Balfour joins another Apple TV+ original with 'Ted Lasso' S3 role

Allison McDaniel

Apr. 14th 2022

For All Mankind star Jodi Balfour joins the cast of Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso for Season 3. This is a recurring role in which she will play Jack, a likable venture capitalist.

For those who don’t know, the series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a hyper-positive American football Coach who ends up coaching a British soccer team. The show has won countless awards, including multiple Emmys, a Peabody award, SAG Award, and multiple Critics Choice awards. 

As reported by Deadline, Balfour joins the returning ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

The actress currently stars in another Apple TV+ original series, the space drama For All Mankind. She is also known for portraying Jackie Kennedy on the Netflix series The Crown and a number of other dramas. 

The cast of Ted Lasso began filming its third season in London last month. There is no set date for the Season 3 premiere yet – additionally, there has been no word on if there will be a fourth season in the works. 

You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month. Check out our Apple TV+ guide here.

