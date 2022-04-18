M1 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off in Monday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch Series 7 $313, more

Starting off the new work week, all of the best Apple deals are headlined by the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at within $1 of the Amazon low. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 7 models starting as low as $313 and previous-generation iPad Pros at $429 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro comes within $1 of the Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB at $1,750. Marking the second-best price to date, this is $249 off the usual $1,999 going rate and still delivering one of the first notable price cuts on the latest machine overall. It has only sold for less once in the past, where it sat at just $1 below today’s deal.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. See why the M1 Pro MacBook Pro was our Apple product of the year.

Apple Watch Series 7 start as low as $313

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS for $313 in green. Normally fetching $399, this is $20 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low at $90 in savings. The rest of the aluminum models are now sitting at $70 off, alongside some higher-end stainless steel stylings and more. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the brand’s latest wearable with a series of specs to back that up.

There’s all of the expected features that make it an ideal fitness companion, as well as new improvements this time around like a noticeably larger screen. You’ll also find new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Apple’s prev-gen. 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros deliver plenty of value

Last up for all of today’s best Apple deals, Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPad Pros in certified refurbished condition. Leading the way is the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro starting at $730 for the 128GB capacity. Down from the original $999 price tag, today’s offer is $269 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $429 on higher capacity models.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

