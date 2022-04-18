Telegram for iOS lets you add custom notification sound, new mute options, more

Telegram just released a new update that brings some nice additions to the app. One of them is the ability to create your own notification tones, which means you can choose literally any audio to play when you receive a message – if you ever leave your iPhone out of silent mode. Here’s everything new.

Custom notification sounds work exactly as you think. You can create a custom alert from your favorite music or even memes. You just need to tap a short audio file or voice message in chat to instantly add it to your list of notification sounds.

Telegram tones are cross-platform and free. It currently supports audio files and voice messages under five seconds up to 300 kB in size.

Another great addition arriving on Telegram is the ability to custom mute durations. While previously users could only take a break for eight hours or two days, they can now pause notifications for a specific duration, lie the length of a nap or extended vacation.

Telegram users now need fewer taps to enable auto-delete in a chat and it’s now possible to see a small preview of the message being replied to when it’s forwarded.

There are also some other features, but another one that it’s important to highlight is bots. Telegram says it’s making a bot revolution. The company explain what’s so huge about the update:

Today we’re adding an entire new dimension, giving bot developers the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. With this, Telegram bots can completely replace any website.

You can take a look at all the new features in a blog post here. Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: