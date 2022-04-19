Instagram for iOS removes ‘Recent’ tab from hashtag pages for some users

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 19th 2022 3:26 pm PT

0

For a small group of users, Instagram is testing more relevant content in “Top” and “Reels” tabs. By doing this, the company is removing the “Recent” tab from the hashtags page. Instagram says this feature aims to “make hashtags as valuable as possible for people.”

Currently, when selecting a hashtag, Instagram transports you to the “Hashtags” page to view content within that tag. You can browse across top content, recent content, and Instagram Reels. Users undergoing testing now only see top content and Reels.

Instagram has long been trying to make its Reels more like short-form video giant TikTok. The platform has been making a series of recent changes, with another announced earlier today by parent company Meta.

Recently Instagram has also been testing a feature where you can discover social causes by searching hashtags. Additionally, the hashtag page has a “Spread the Word” button to let users share the page with others in their direct messages. The company has been placing a lot of emphasis on hashtags recently, and we will probably see more soon.

More on Instagram:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch