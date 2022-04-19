Deals: M1 iPad Pro now $199 off, official iPhone 13 leather cases $42, more

All of Tuesday’s best Apple deals are now headlined by the best prices of the year on the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros. That’s alongside official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases from $42 and a sitewide Zagg Apple accessory 25% off sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now down to best prices of the year

Headlining all of today’s best Apple deals, Amazon is now delivering the best prices of the year on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models. Leading the way is the entry-level 128GB Wi-Fi model at $700. This is down from the usual $799 price tag and marks the first notable price drop of the year at $99 off. On top of being a new 2022 low, it is also sitting at the best price to date overall for the first time since November. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage for all of the iPad Pro details.

iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases drop to $42 each

Amazon currently offers a series of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Leather Cases for $42. Available in a variety of colorways and sizes for all of Apple’s latest handsets, you would normally pay $59 for each of the covers with today’s offer marking either new all-time lows or the second-best prices to date depending on the colorway.

In any case, Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 series device in specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features.

Zagg launches 25% off Apple accessory Tax Day sitewide sale

Yesterday was Tax Day here in the United States, and for everyone who has already received some cash back from Uncle Sam, Zagg is launching its latest sitewide sale. This time around you’ll be able to save 25% on the brand’s entire lineup of popular Apple accessories with free shipping across the board. Pricing drops at checkout. Our favorite is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts since its January launch and matching our previous mention last tracked in a one-day flash sale.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium three-in-one iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

