Apple details how Google Workspace will integrate with Apple Business Manager

A few weeks ago, Apple announced it would integrate Apple Business Essentials with Google Workspace. Now, the Cupertino company has offered new details into how the Google Workspace integration will work within Apple Business Manager.

Announced in November of last year, Apple Business Essentials is a subscription service for small businesses in the US. The service combines device management, 24/7 support from Apple, iCloud storage, and even AppleCare+. Basically, it’s an easier way to streamline a business’ workflow across all of its Apple devices.

Employees simply sign in to their work account on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac using a Managed Apple ID. Once they sign in, they will have access to everything they need to be productive, including the new Apple Business Essentials app, where they can download work apps available to them.

The Google Workspace integration is going to make cloud identity management simpler for organizations without a dedicated IT department. The process has been tedious in the past, but the integration aims to make things easier.

Managed Apple IDs can be created by federating with Microsoft Azure Active Directory and, coming later this spring, with Google Workspace identity services, allowing employees to log in to their device with a single business username and password. Apple Business Essentials works with company-provided and personally owned devices, and with Apple’s User Enrollment feature, employees’ personal information stays private and cryptographically separated from work data

How to configure the authentication process

The Administrator or People Manager will first need to sign in to Apple Business Manager. Click the account holder’s name, Preferences, then Accounts. Next to Federation, click Edit, Google Workspace, then Connect. You’ll then “Sign in with Google” by entering the Google Workspace administrator information – click done when you’re ready to configure.

How to turn on federated authentication

Turning on federated authentication will need to be done prior to synching with Google Workspace. Sign in as Administrator or People Manager and click the accountholder’s name. Hit Preferences, Accounts, then Edit (in the Domains section). Turn on federated authentication for each domain successfully added to the organization’s Apple Business Manager.

According to Apple, it may take some time to update each account. Further details are on the Google Workspace integration are on Apple’s Support site.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: