Apple Pay customers can save at Jimmy John’s and Panera Bread until April 25

In a recent email to Apple Pay customers, there are new promotions when using the service while ordering food online. Through April 25, when ordering ahead at Jimmy John’s and Panera Bread, those using Apple Pay can receive exclusive offers on their meals.

Jimmy John’s

When ordering through Jimmy John’s app, Apple Pay customers can earn a free drink after spending $10 or more with both Apple Pay and Freaky Fast Rewards. The order must be placed at participating locations that accept Freaky Fast Rewards.

Only at participating locations that accept Freaky Fast Rewards®. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 (after discounts and before taxes and fees) paid with Apple Pay, and to be delivered or picked up between April 19 and April 25, 2022. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards® account. Reward must be redeemed within seven days of earning.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread customers get $2 off the new Chef’s Chicken Sandwhiches with promo code APPLEPAY in the app, on Panera’s website, or at the kiosk. The Signature Take or Spicy Take whole sandwich can be an entrée or part of Panera’s You Pick Two combo meal. Those who pay with their Apple Card will also receive 3% cash back on their meal.

Purchase required. From April 19 to April 25, 2022, receive $2 off one (1) Signature Take or Spicy Take whole chicken sandwich as an entrée or as part of a You Pick Two® combination meal. Only valid on online orders (panerabread.com, Panera Bread app, and kiosk) at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery cafes. Must make purchase with Apple Pay payment method using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Not valid on catering orders or on orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.

