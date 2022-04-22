Apple to discontinue its Mobile Device Management platform Fleetsmith

Almost two years ago, Apple acquired Mobile Device Management platform Fleetsmith. This partnership gave customers a first-party MDM solution for their business. Now the tech giant has announced that it is discontinuing further service through Fleetsmith.

New signups for Fleetsmith are discontinued as of April 21. Apple states that existing customers can use the Fleetsmith service until October 21, 2022. After that, customers can no longer log in on fleetsmith.com. Additionally, devices running on the Fleetsmith server will no longer receive configuration profiles.

The service was originally acquired to help small businesses simplify its use of Apple devices. Since then, the Cupertino company has introduced Apple Business Essentials. Apple Business Essentials offers device management, 24/7 phone support for users, iCloud storage, and onsite repairs. It’s perfect for businesses looking to simplify its IT processes. While on the cusp of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, it’s exciting to wait and see if we hear of any updates to Apple’s enterprise strategy.

Apple has options for those who are looking to choose an MDM solution or migrate to a new platform.

More on Apple @ Work:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: